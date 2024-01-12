Headlines

Meet woman who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer, got 2nd rank, she stayed away from....

She is currently posted in Kerala as the Mission Director of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and holds the additional charge of Director, Kerala State IT Mission.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 07:26 PM IST

Some people aim to get a high-paying private job at a reputed company and feel settled in life. But not everyone is motivated by it and they want to come to a profession where they can impact the lives of other people.

One such inspiring story is of IAS officer Anu Kumari, who was a mother to a toddler when she cracked the UPSC exam in 2017 and secured AIR 2.

Belonging to Sonipat in Haryana, Anu graduated with BSc (Hons) in Physics from Delhi University and completed an MBA (Finance and Marketing) from IMT, Nagpur.

Thereafter, she worked with a private company and was getting a good salary, but in a short period she decided to quit the job and pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer. “My job was good, but there was no internal satisfaction. It all became so mechanical that at one point I could not take it anymore,” she was quoted as saying by The Hindustan Times.

After marriage, Anu got herself transferred to Gurgaon. A few days after marriage, she left her job and began preparing for the UPSC exam. Numerous people in her close circle discouraged her from appearing for UPSC but she was fixated on her dream to become an IAS officer.

For about two years while Anu was preparing for the UPSC exam, she stayed apart from her son. She got very discouraged after she failed in her first attempt to crack the UPSC exam but she didn’t quit. In her second attempt, she secured All India Rank 2 and finally fulfilled her goal of becoming an IAS officer in 2017. 

While reflecting on her journey, Annu said, “This is like a dream come true. I used to study 10-12 hours a day. For over a year I stayed in Sonipat at my aunt’s place. All this while I was away from my child. Even though it was difficult, he was the reason I felt motivated.This is like a dream come true.”

She is currently posted in Kerala as the Mission Director, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and holds the additional charge of Director, Kerala State IT Mission.

 
