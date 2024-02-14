Meet woman, Columbia grad who left lucrative job to crack UPSC exam, failed thrice, took 3-year gap then gave 4th try...

For being successful in life, it is very important to be persistent and showcase unwavering patient and grit, as it can take time to get results sometimes. One such inspiring story is of IFS Pujya Priyadarshini.

Born and raised in a middle-class family from Delhi, she finished her graduation in B.Com and then pursued post-graduation in Public Administration from the University of Columbia in New York. Thereafter, Pujya was bombarded with several job offers from companies. She worked in a prestigious company for two years.

However, she wasn’t satisfied with her job and wanted to do something that not only benefits her or her family but also the entire nation. That is when she decided to become an IAS Pujya's initial attempt in 2013 was a failure. Subsequently, she took a three-year gap to prepare properly. In 2016, she qualified till the interview round but faced another failure. Unperturbed, she resolved she gave another attempt in 2017. However, she narrowly failed to attain success in the 2017 which triggered her to consider quitting the UPSC journey.

However, she discovered renewed determination with the support of her family. She finally cracked the 2018 UPSC examination by securing All India Rank 11 and becoming an IFS.

She is currently working as a diplomat and is posted in France.

While providing guidance to fellow aspirants, Pujya Priyadarshini underlined the importance of hard work and patience in preparing for the UPSC exam. Her story is a testament to the fact that unwavering dedication will eventually lead to success in life.