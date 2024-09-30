Twitter
Education

Meet woman, who left high-paying job at US govt agency for UPSC exam, became IAS officer with AIR...

Anukriti completed her schooling at Indo Bharat International School in Jaipur. She then pursued a BSMS degree at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Kolkata.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 06:07 AM IST

Meet woman, who left high-paying job at US govt agency for UPSC exam, became IAS officer with AIR...
Some individuals are brave enough to take career risks and ultimately achieve success.

One such inspiring story is that of Anukriti Sharma, an IPS officer from the 2020 batch, originally from Ajmer, Rajasthan. Her mother worked as a teacher, while her father was employed in the 20-point department.

Anukriti completed her schooling at Indo Bharat International School in Jaipur. She then pursued a BSMS degree at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Kolkata.

In 2012, Anukriti went on to pursue her Ph.D. at Rice University in Houston, Texas. During her Ph.D. studies in the U.S., she received a job offer from NASA to conduct research on volcanoes, with a salary package of ₹50 lakhs. However, after some time, she returned to India and secured 23rd place in the 2014 National Eligibility Test (NET) Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) exam.

Anukriti and her husband, Vaibhav, began preparing for the UPSC exam while living in Banaras, supporting each other throughout the process.

In 2015, Anukriti and Vaibhav took the UPSC exam for the first time, but she only cleared the prelims, not the mains. On her second attempt, she didn’t clear the prelims. She reached the interview stage on her third attempt but wasn’t selected.

In 2018, on her fourth attempt, Anukriti secured the 355th rank and was selected for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). On her fifth try, in 2020, she became an IPS officer and served as an IPS trainee in Lucknow.

Currently, Anukriti is posted as the Assistant Superintendent of Police in Bulandshahr, while her husband, Vaibhav, works as a teacher at a coaching institute in Delhi.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
