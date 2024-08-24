Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IPS officer with AIR…

Assam gang rape case: Prime accused escapes police custody, dies after jumping...

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber welcome baby boy; couple reveals newborn’s name with first pic

Indian Army's surveillance drone strays across LoC into Pakistan, here's what happened next

Ravi Teja gets injured while filming RT75, undergoes surgery for…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IPS officer with AIR…

Meet woman, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IPS officer with AIR…

Assam gang rape case: Prime accused escapes police custody, dies after jumping...

Assam gang rape case: Prime accused escapes police custody, dies after jumping...

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber welcome baby boy; couple reveals newborn’s name with first pic

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber welcome baby boy; couple reveals newborn’s name with first pic

7 surreal images of solar eclipse shared by NASA

7 surreal images of solar eclipse shared by NASA

10 ISRO scientists who lead India's journey into space

10 ISRO scientists who lead India's journey into space

8 most mysterious animals

8 most mysterious animals

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber welcome baby boy; couple reveals newborn’s name with first pic

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber welcome baby boy; couple reveals newborn’s name with first pic

Ravi Teja gets injured while filming RT75, undergoes surgery for…

Ravi Teja gets injured while filming RT75, undergoes surgery for…

Meet Akshay, Govinda's heroine, who was called 'Madhuri Dixit no.2', became star overnight; quit films after marrying...

Meet Akshay, Govinda's heroine, who was called 'Madhuri Dixit no.2', became star overnight; quit films after marrying...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IPS officer with AIR…

While pursuing her Ph.D. in America, she got a job offer. She was hired by NASA to research volcanoes

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 09:52 AM IST

Meet woman, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IPS officer with AIR…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Becoming an IAS officer is a cherished goal for many, requiring intense dedication to succeed in the UPSC CSE exam, which is divided into three stages: prelims, mains, and interviews. To pass this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Every year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. Today we will talk about Anukriti Sharma, an IPS officer from the 2020 batch who hails from Ajmer, Rajasthan. Her mother was a teacher, while her father was posted in the 20-point department. 

Anukriti completed her schooling at Indo Bharat International School in Jaipur. Thereafter, she pursued BSMS from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Kolkata. 

Anukriti met Banaras native Vaibhav Mishra while she was a student. Gradually their friendship grew strong and turned into love. Both were chosen for Ph.D. programs at Rice University in Houston, Texas, in 2012. As Vaibhav declared his desire for Anukriti to accompany him to America. His family advised them to get married first. Consequently, they got married in 2013.

While studying for her doctorate in America, she got a job opportunity. She was hired by NASA to research volcanoes for a salary package of Rs 50 lakhs. However, after some time she returned to India. Anukriti secured 23rd place in the 2014 National Eligibility Test (NET) Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) test.

After that, Anukriti and her husband Vaibhav began their preparation for the civil service while residing in Banaras. While preparing for the UPSC, Anukriti and her husband helped one another.

In 2015, Anukriti and her husband Vaibhav took the exam for the first time. However, she didn't crack the mains—only the preliminary exams. She failed the preliminary exam even on her second attempt. She made it to the interview stage on her third try, however, she was not chosen.

Anukriti was chosen for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) in 2018 after placing 355th on her fourth attempt. But becoming an IPS was the aim. In 2020, Anukriti applied to the UPSC five times before becoming an IPS officer. After that, she worked in Lucknow as an IPS trainee. IPS Sharma is now Bulandshahr's assistant superintendent of police. Anukriti's spouse Vaibhav is a teacher in a coaching centre in Delhi.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Chief S Somanath reveals how Pragyan Rover discovered minerals on Moon

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Chief S Somanath reveals how Pragyan Rover discovered minerals on Moon

Big trouble for ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar as UPSC says she committed...

Big trouble for ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar as UPSC says she committed...

Leading Sr Security Engineer Akilnath Bodipudi pioneers adv cybersecurity compliance, risk mitigation strategies

Leading Sr Security Engineer Akilnath Bodipudi pioneers adv cybersecurity compliance, risk mitigation strategies

'If the money is good ...': Rahul Dravid's witty response when asked about an actor to portray him in his biopic

'If the money is good ...': Rahul Dravid's witty response when asked about an actor to portray him in his biopic

Jhanvi Kapoor created ruckus at Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's wedding, cut her wrist, called herself his wife

Jhanvi Kapoor created ruckus at Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's wedding, cut her wrist, called herself his wife

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement