Meet woman, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IPS officer with AIR…

Becoming an IAS officer is a cherished goal for many, requiring intense dedication to succeed in the UPSC CSE exam, which is divided into three stages: prelims, mains, and interviews. To pass this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Every year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. Today we will talk about Anukriti Sharma, an IPS officer from the 2020 batch who hails from Ajmer, Rajasthan. Her mother was a teacher, while her father was posted in the 20-point department.

Anukriti completed her schooling at Indo Bharat International School in Jaipur. Thereafter, she pursued BSMS from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Kolkata.

Anukriti met Banaras native Vaibhav Mishra while she was a student. Gradually their friendship grew strong and turned into love. Both were chosen for Ph.D. programs at Rice University in Houston, Texas, in 2012. As Vaibhav declared his desire for Anukriti to accompany him to America. His family advised them to get married first. Consequently, they got married in 2013.

While studying for her doctorate in America, she got a job opportunity. She was hired by NASA to research volcanoes for a salary package of Rs 50 lakhs. However, after some time she returned to India. Anukriti secured 23rd place in the 2014 National Eligibility Test (NET) Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) test.

After that, Anukriti and her husband Vaibhav began their preparation for the civil service while residing in Banaras. While preparing for the UPSC, Anukriti and her husband helped one another.

In 2015, Anukriti and her husband Vaibhav took the exam for the first time. However, she didn't crack the mains—only the preliminary exams. She failed the preliminary exam even on her second attempt. She made it to the interview stage on her third try, however, she was not chosen.

Anukriti was chosen for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) in 2018 after placing 355th on her fourth attempt. But becoming an IPS was the aim. In 2020, Anukriti applied to the UPSC five times before becoming an IPS officer. After that, she worked in Lucknow as an IPS trainee. IPS Sharma is now Bulandshahr's assistant superintendent of police. Anukriti's spouse Vaibhav is a teacher in a coaching centre in Delhi.