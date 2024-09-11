Meet woman who left high-paying engineering job to crack UPSC exam, got AIR 6 with self-study, she is now posted as…

Vishakha belongs to Delhi. She did her graduation at Delhi Technological University (DTU), where she pursued engineering.

Some people have the courage to take risks and make a shift in their careers but that doesn’t signify that they are confused instead it tells that they are confident and brave enough to be successful. We are talking about IAS officer Vishakha Yadav, who cracked the UPSC exam and secured AIR 6.

After finishing her engineering, Vishakha started working, but her mind was still adamant on becoming an IAS officer. Even though she was earning well at Cisco in Bangalore, her passion compelled her to achieve her dream. She resigned from her job and concentrated only on becoming an IAS.

After two failed attempts, Vishakha finally succeeded in 2019 by cracking the UPSC exam. Her efforts paid off, as she secured AIR 6 with a total of 1046 marks out of 2025. A major credit behind Vishaka’s achievements goes to her father, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajkumar Yadav, and mother, Sarita Yadav who motivated her to achieve her goals.

Thereafter, Vishakha was allocated the AGMUT cadre to the Indian Administrative Service(IAS) on the basis of UPSC 2020.