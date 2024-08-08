Meet woman who left high-paying corporate job, topped UPSC exam with AIR 1 without coaching, she is now posted as...

Belonging to Greater Noida, Ishita is the daughter of a former Air Force officer and a teacher at a private school, and is the younger of two siblings and her elder brother is a lawyer.

Toppers are regarded to be those who are invincible and have never quit or failed in life. But some people fail and bounce back again and end up becoming a definition of true success.

One such inspiring story is that of IAS officer Ishita Kishore who secured AIR 1 and topped the UPSC CSE 2022 exam.

Belonging to Greater Noida, Ishita is the daughter of a former Air Force officer and a teacher at a private school, and is the younger of two siblings and her elder brother is a lawyer. She did her graduation in economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University in 2017. She had also been a national-level football player who played in Subroto Cup in 2012.

Later, she worked with Ernst & Young in risk advisory, however, her calling was UPSC, hence she left her job in 2019 and began preparing for the same.

THereafter, Ishita gave the UPSC exam numerous times as in her first two attempts, she couldn't crack the prelims exam of UPSC. Finally, she cracked the UPSC exam in her third attempt with AIR 1. She topped with political science and international relations as her optional subject. She relied majorly on self-study.

Her marksheet from her UPSC 2022 exam had gone viral on social media, which revealed that her final marks were 1094.

While advising UPSC aspirants, she said in an interview with a news Agency, “One has to be disciplined and sincere to be able to achieve this. No matter how much intelligent you are, you have to put it in your hours, you have to put it in your work.”