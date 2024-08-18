Meet woman who left her village to crack UPSC exam twice, got AIR 5 with self-study, she is now posted as…

Some people achieve inspiring and exceptional feats despite coming from modest backgrounds and conquering all sorts of adversities.

One such motivational story is of IAS Mamta Yadav who is a resident of Basai village in Haryana. Her father, Ashok Yadav, works in a private company and her mother is a homemaker. She completed her studies at Balwant Rai Mehta School, GK, Delhi and then graduated from Hindu College, DU.

Thereafter, she prepared for UPSC for 4 years and finally cracked in 2019 with AIR 556, but she couldn’t become an IAS officer. Since she always dreamt of becoming an IAS officer, she again made an attempt and secured AIR 5th, in 2020. Therefore, she became the village's first IAS officer.

Apart from coaching, Mamta studied on her own to crack the exam. She studied for 8 to 10 hours daily and later started studying for 10 to 12 hours per day. She used NCERT and other materials to crack the exam.

Her father stated that his daughter's accomplishment of becoming the village's first IAS officer has made him extremely fulfilled and proud. She is posted as SDM of Najafgarh.