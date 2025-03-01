UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE), deemed one of the toughest tests in the country, is a dream to millions! However, there are a few who make through the arduous journey, setting examples for everyone.

One such notable name is IAS officer Kajal Jawla, who secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 28 in UPSC CSE 2018. Interestingly, she balanced her UPSC preparations along with a full-time job. Let's delve into her journey.

Who is Kajal Jawla?

A native of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Kajal Jawla pursued her B.Tech in Electronic Communication from Mathura in 2010. Later she joined Wipro, a renowned multinational company, earning a whopping annual salary of Rs 23 lakhs.

However, Jawla set her heart upon clearing the UPSC exam and becoming an IAS officer. For nine years, Kajal worked hard relentlessly, balancing studies with her full-time job. As per her Instagram profile, she also worked at reputed firms such as Deloitte and EY.

With her husband managing household chores, she remained committed to her preparations. Jawla used her commute time, studying three hours everyday. In addition, she utilised her off days to study full-time.

Her passion and dedication bore fruits when she clinched AIR 28 in UPSC CSE 2018. She is currently posted in the Madhya Pradesh cadre.