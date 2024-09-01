Twitter
Education

Meet woman, who left her medical studies to crack UPSC exam, became IAS officer, secured AIR...

Among those who have succeeded is IAS officer Renu Raj from Kerala, who achieved an extraordinary All India Rank of 2nd in the 2014 UPSC exam on her first attempt.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 06:29 AM IST

Meet woman, who left her medical studies to crack UPSC exam, became IAS officer, secured AIR...
(Image source: File image)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of India's most demanding tests, drawing thousands of hopeful candidates every year, though only a select few manage to overcome this significant challenge.

Among those who have succeeded is IAS officer Renu Raj from Kerala, who achieved an extraordinary All India Rank of 2nd in the 2014 UPSC exam on her first attempt. Raised in Kottayam, Kerala, Renu grew up in a family that valued public service, with her father working in a government position. After earning her medical degree from Government Medical College in Kottayam, Renu worked as a surgeon before deciding to prepare for the UPSC exam.

Renu's journey from medicine to bureaucracy was driven by a profound desire to make a broader impact on society. She believed in the transformative potential of governance and noted that, as a civil servant, a single decision could benefit thousands of people. This belief motivated her to pursue the IAS, and she not only passed the UPSC exam but also secured the 2nd rank nationwide in her first attempt.

When asked why she left her medical career, Renu explained that while she could help dozens of patients as a doctor, her role as a civil servant allowed her to influence the lives of thousands. Her journey to becoming an IAS officer was marked by dedication and perseverance. Starting in 2013, she studied diligently for 3-6 hours each day for the UPSC exam, balancing her preparation with her medical practice for six to seven months. Eventually, she shifted to full-time preparation, adjusting her schedule after the Mains exam to fit in her medical practice. Renu also chose Malayalam as her optional paper throughout her IAS preparation.

Renu Raj's story is one of focus and determination, even as she reduced her study hours, ensuring her preparation was unaffected. Her consistency and ability to prioritize were key to her success.

According to reports, Renu Raj is recognized for her strong stance against illegal constructions and land encroachments in Munnar. In an earlier interview, she expressed a realistic view of societal change, stating, "I have no notion of changing society overnight. But I can guarantee you one thing: no one will have to approach me twice if they have a genuine demand."

Born on January 11, 1987, in Changanassery, Kottayam district, Renu comes from a family with a strong academic background. Her father, M K Rajakumaran Nair, is a former KSRTC bus conductor, and her mother, Latha V N, is a homemaker who was a top student in BA Malayalam at MG University. Renu's sister, Remya Raj, is also a doctor. Renu was previously married to Dr. Bhagat L S, a healthcare expert, and later married Sriram Venkataraman, the MD of Kerala State Medical Services Corporation. Sriram Venkataraman, who secured the 2nd rank in the 2012 UPSC exam, serves as a source of inspiration for her.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
