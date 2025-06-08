Despite facing setbacks, failing to clear the prelims in her first two attempts, she remained focused and sticked to her dreams. Her determination led to success, as she secured All India Rank (AIR) 9 in her third attempt and earned a place among the top IFS officer.

In India, the medical field and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are highly esteemed career paths. Despite the vast number of aspirants, only few candidates achieve success in any one of these fields. An inspiring example is IFS officer Apala Mishra, who transitioned from medical practice to clear the UPSC exam.

Who is IFS Apala Mishra?

Apala Mishra, a 2020 batch IFS officer, hails from Ghaziabad. Born in 1997, she comes from an army background. Her father, Amitabh Mishra, is a colonel, and her brother, Abhishek Mishra, is a major in the army. Her mother, Dr. Alpana Mishra, is a professor in the Hindi department at Delhi University.

IFS Apala Mishra educational background

Apala Mishra graduated from Army College and studied up to class 10th from Dehradun, after which she moved to Delhi and completed class 12th from Rohini. Apart from this, Apala did BDS from Army College, after which she obtained a dentist degree. She claims that she always wanted to work for the society, which is why she decided to join the civil service.

Challenges faced by IFS Apala Mishra

To achieve her dreams of serving the nation by joining civil services, Apala discontinued her medical practice to focus on the UPSC exam. Despite facing setbacks, failing to clear the prelims in her first two attempts, she remained focused and sticked to her dreams. Her determination led to success, as she secured All India Rank (AIR) 9 in her third attempt and earned a place among the top IFS officers.

Apala achieved the highest interview score in the last five years, with 215 out of 275 marks. During her civil services exam preparation, she dedicated 7-8 hours daily to her studies. She credited her success to analysing and correcting the errors from her initial attempts.

Apala Mishra's marriage

According to media reports, ​IFS officers Apala Mishra tied the knot in November 2024 at Jim Corbett National Park with IFS Abhishek Bakolia, who originally hails from Kotkapura in Punjab’s Faridkot district. However, Apala shared her wedding photos in April.