Candidates preparing for the UPSC exam undergo intense training and dedicate countless hours of study, as they strive to achieve their goal of becoming civil servant. Each year, thousands of aspirants take on this challenging exam, which serves as the gateway to prestigious positions like IAS, IRS, and IFS officers, making it one of the toughest and most competitive exams in India. Among the success stories is Taruna Kamal, who not only cracked the UPSC exam but is now serving the nation as an IAS officer. Her journey stands as an inspiration to many, showcasing the perseverance, dedication, and hard work required to navigate this demanding path to success.

Taruna Kamal, hailing from the Balh Valley in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh achieved an impressive 203rd rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2023. Notably, she cleared this highly competitive exam on her very first attempt.

Taruna Kamal's father is a sanitation contractor in the Municipal Council, while her mother, Norma Devi, is a homemaker. Born on June 26, 1997, Taruna completed her 12th-grade education at Modern Public School, Ratti.

After finishing her training as a veterinary doctor, Taruna began preparing for the UPSC exam by enrolling in coaching classes in Chandigarh.

Taruna told ETV Bharat that during her UPSC preparation, her background in medical studies initially posed a challenge. However, with the unwavering support of her parents and family, she was able to overcome these obstacles and focus on her exam preparation, ultimately achieving her current success.

