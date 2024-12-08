Apala excelled academically throughout her schooling and later pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Dental Surgery (BDS) from the Army College.

Success stories of grit and determination often inspire, and Apala Mishra’s journey from a medical professional to a top ranker in the UPSC Civil Services Examination is one such tale.

Hailing from Ghaziabad, Apala comes from a family steeped in discipline and achievement. Her father, a retired Colonel, her brother, an army Major, and her mother, a professor at Delhi University, instilled in her the values of dedication and perseverance from an early age.

Apala excelled academically throughout her schooling and later pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Dental Surgery (BDS) from the Army College. While she built a promising career in dentistry, her aspirations extended beyond the medical field. She dreamt of serving the nation in a broader capacity, a vision that led her to step away from her medical practice and prepare for the UPSC exams.

Preparing for one of India’s most challenging exams required an unwavering commitment. Apala dedicated three years to rigorous preparation, adopting a disciplined study routine of 7-8 hours daily. Her efforts bore fruit in 2020 when she achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 9.

Despite qualifying for the coveted Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Apala chose the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) as her first preference. Her decision reflected a keen interest in international relations and a desire to represent India on the global stage.

Apala’s performance in the UPSC interview was nothing short of remarkable. She scored 215 out of 275 marks, the highest in five years, showcasing her exceptional grasp of diverse topics and her articulate communication skills.

Apala’s story is a testament to the power of focus, hard work, and clarity of purpose. Her leap from the operating room to the corridors of diplomacy serves as an inspiration for countless aspirants to chase their dreams relentlessly, no matter how unconventional the path may seem.