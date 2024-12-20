The UPSC journey, therefore, is a proper test of resilience and grit that requires not only knowledge but also relentless dedication.

Every year, people from a variety of professions, ranging from law and engineering to medicine and the arts, set their sights on taming the formidable UPSC exam. They all share a common dream: to don the mantle of an IAS officer. Many leave lucrative careers to pursue this demanding path, driven by the siren song of serving the nation through bureaucracy.

The UPSC journey, therefore, is a proper test of resilience and grit that requires not only knowledge but also relentless dedication. One of the most inspiring stories is that of Pallavi Mishra, who determinedly managed to get an AIR of 73 without taking any formal coaching.

Pallavi hails from a rural village in Madhya Pradesh and nurtured a childhood dream of joining the civil services. She started with a solid academic foundation, culminating in a law degree from Delhi's prestigious National Law University. While many of her peers pursued judicial careers, Pallavi dared to step onto the rigorous UPSC track.

The first attempt at the examination resulted in disappointment, but she did not give up. She drew strength from the academic tradition of her family. After restructuring her approach, Pallavi threw herself into preparation with a vengeance. Her undeterred focus and hard work paid off in her second attempt, earning her an impressive place among India's future administrators. The story of Pallavi is one of determination and the power of following one's dreams.