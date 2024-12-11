Anusha shifted to Delhi to prepare for the IFS examination. In 2023, she appeared for the UPSC IFS exam for the first time and was successful, with an All India Rank of 73.

They say that fortune knocks on everyone's door at least once—it is the way we seize that opportunity that defines our destiny. Indian Forest Service Officer Vennam Anusha is one such example of one's journey being a tale of perseverance and resilience. After exhausting all her attempts at the UPSC Civil Services Examination, Anusha felt at the crossroads of her life, struggling with deep disappointment and despair. Just when all hope seemed lost, an unexpected opportunity emerged to change the course of her life forever.

Born in Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh, Anusha's life has been defined by adversity. Her father died when she was very young, and her life has been a challenge from then on. Let us see how she overcame the adversities and reached such heights.

She did exceptionally well academically and topped the class throughout till 12th grade. Her father's untimely death had left a huge emotional vacuum that began to affect her focus, but she went on and graduated from Bapatla Engineering College with a B.Tech in Information Technology in 2014. After completing her degree, Anusha worked in the private sector for 18 months. However, the passion for public service compelled her to resign in 2017 and commit fully to UPSC preparation. She appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination seven times between 2015 and 2021. Every attempt was a story of its own with trials and tribulations.

In 2019, she had missed the mains round by just one mark. The following year, there were fresh challenges in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic. She had put in all her efforts, and despite her best preparation, she had just 0.05 marks less than required for the CSAT. In her sixth attempt, she had made it to the interview round but was four marks short of selection.



She reached her lowest point at the end of her last UPSC Civil Services attempt. As her dreams seemed to shatter before her, a mentor threw up an alternative path-the Indian Forest Service (IFS). Never considered it earlier, but this new possibility rejuvenated her.

Vennam Anusha's saga tells us that failure isn't the end but also may be the gateway for something new. She held out, not even stopping her efforts in the face of repeated failure, eventually winning a well-paying job she now holds with great job satisfaction. She is inspiration today to many aspirants seeking admission into such institutes all over the country.

True to the story of Anusha, one needs perseverance and flexibility. Whenever a door closes, another opens, but it just may unlock your calling.