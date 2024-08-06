Twitter
'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

Meet Sheikh Rehana, the closest aide of Sheikh Hasina, her lifelong shadow, she is Hasina's....

Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns after 8 years due to...

Bangladesh Crisis: Meet 3 student leaders who led protests to oust Sheikh Hasina

What exactly happened at Sheikh Hasina's house moments before she fled Dhaka for India

Education

Education

Meet woman, who left her high-paying job abroad, cracked UPSC twice, became IAS officer, secured AIR...

Garima, whose thirst for intellectual stimulation was never fully quenched, set her sights on the UPSC Civil Service Exam, one of the hardest tests in India.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 05:00 PM IST

Meet woman, who left her high-paying job abroad, cracked UPSC twice, became IAS officer, secured AIR...
(Image source: Instagram)
    Garima Agrawal is a remarkable story of academic excellence, perseverance, and determination. Born into a businessman family, she consistently outperformed expectations in school, earning impressive grades of 89% and 92% in her 10th and 12th grades, respectively. Her journey took a major turn when she passed the JEE exam and was enrolled into IIT Hyderabad, where she obtained an engineering degree. Garima then expanded her horizons and sharpened her skills and knowledge during an amazing internship in Germany.

    Garima, whose thirst for intellectual stimulation was never fully quenched, set her sights on the UPSC Civil Service Exam, one of the hardest tests in India. Garima didn't give up on her goal of becoming an IAS officer, even after she scored an incredible 240 on the UPSC CSE exam and was selected for the IPS.

     Undaunted by her early success, Garima threw herself into a thorough preparation process. She was able to reconcile her aspirations for greater success with her responsibilities as an IPS officer. She supports a thorough strategy that includes interview, preliminary exam, and main exam preparation. By drawing on her own experiences and highlighting potential areas of overlap between questions from the UPSC Pre and Main Exams, she emphasises the importance of meticulous revision.

    To become an IAS, Garima Agarwal retook the exam in 2018. She is currently the Assistant District Magistrate of Telangana. She was ranked AIR 40 this time. Garima underscores the significance of practice by proposing the regular administration of mock exams and the utilisation of practice questions and well-written essays as a means of enhancing writing skills. Garima believes that success is more than just education; it also involves deliberate planning and concentrated study, a mindset that has undoubtedly contributed to her incredible accomplishments. Garima's story of success inspires millions of Indian students preparing for the UPSC Civil Service Exam.

    Garima's story of success inspires millions of Indian students preparing for the UPSC Civil Service Exam. Garima's achievements serve as a reminder that, with the correct mindset and approach, anyone can overcome challenges and realise their goals.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
