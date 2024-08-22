Twitter
Meet woman, who left her dream of becoming a doctor, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

IAS Rishita Gupta was one of those people who took matters into her own hands and changed the course of events, while most people would have given up and been devastated.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 06:21 AM IST

Meet woman, who left her dream of becoming a doctor, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...
All of us had dreams as kids of being someone or the other; we didn't start thinking about our careers seriously until we were adults. Some of us were able to find our calling in life, while others opted to follow their instincts and pay attention to advice. 

But think about what it must have been like for those who were positive about their dream but lost it. IAS Rishita Gupta was one of those people who took matters into her own hands and changed the course of events, while most people would have given up and been devastated.

Rishita Gupta had a dream as a child to become a doctor. Her family always supported her ambition and gave her all the comforts she needed. In school, Gupta studies science. She was adamant about wanting to become a doctor, and fate intervened when she gave her whole attention to studying for the Class 12 board exam. Her father's illness claimed his life. 

Rishita was shaken by this incident and found it difficult to focus on her studies; consequently, she did not receive the necessary grades for admission to medical school. Her aspiration to become a doctor ended there, but she didn't give up and chose to earn her degree in English literature instead. She made the decision to take the UPSC exam after graduating. 
 
Rishita then started getting ready for the Civil Services exam. She passed the 2018 UPSC exam with great diligence and earned a high ranking. IAS Gupta achieved an All India Rank of 18 after passing the UPSC exam on her first attempt.

