Breaking barriers and inspiring millions, Dr. Akshita Gupta's journey to becoming an IAS officer is a story of determination, innovation, and resilience. For countless Indians, cracking the UPSC exam is a lifelong dream, but its reputation as one of the toughest exams in the country can make it seem insurmountable. Among the lakhs of aspirants each year, only a select few rise to the top—and Dr. Akshita Gupta is one of them, securing All India Rank 69 in her very first attempt in 2020.

Hailing from Chandigarh, Dr. Akshita comes from a family deeply rooted in education. Her father, Pawan Gupta, serves as a Principal at a Senior Secondary School in Panchkula, while her mother, Meena Gupta, is a Mathematics lecturer at a government school. However, Akshita’s success wasn’t just about her lineage—it was about relentless hard work, meticulous planning, and a unique approach to preparation.

A practicing doctor when she began her UPSC journey, Dr. Akshita’s life was a balancing act. Spending 14 hours a day at the hospital, she would squeeze in UPSC preparation during her brief breaks, even studying in 15-minute intervals. Starting her preparation in her third year of medical school, she chose Medical Science as her optional subject for the Mains examination. Her innovative study strategy included tearing pages from her medical books to create custom notes tailored to the UPSC syllabus—a bold move she describes as painful but necessary.

“I took all my medical books and tore off pages related to the UPSC syllabus. Then I stapled them into chapters so I wouldn’t have to rewrite notes. This saved time and kept me focused on what mattered,” she revealed in an interview.

Today, as an IAS officer, Dr. Akshita Gupta is a beacon of inspiration for aspirants across the country. Beyond her professional achievements, she’s also active on social media, where she engages with thousands of followers. Her Twitter handle, @akshitaguptaIAS, and Instagram, @14akshita, offer glimpses into her life, thoughts, and even her love for photography.

Dr. Akshita Gupta’s story proves that with a clear vision, unwavering dedication, and a bit of ingenuity, no dream is too big to achieve.