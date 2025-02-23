Srushti Deshmukh’s story is one of hard work and passion. Her journey serves as a source of inspiration for thousands of aspirants, showing that with the right mindset and dedication, anything is possible.

Clearing the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is a hard nut to crack; yet millions of students appear for it every year, carrying aspirations of joining the realms of administration. Among the many inspiring success stories, is Srushti Deshmukh whose success story stands as an inspiration to UPSC aspirants across India.

Srushti Deshmukh hails from Bhopal, Srushti was raised by her parents, Jayant Deshmukh, an engineer, and Sunita Deshmukh, a teacher. She achieved 93% in Class 12 at Carmel Convent School, demonstrating her intellectual prowess from an early age.

Srushti decided to follow her passion for working for the government after earning her degree in Chemical Engineering in 2018. She achieved a remarkable All India Rank 5 on her first attempt at the UPSC exam, making her the 2018 female topper.

She used to read newspapers and watch educational programs as part of her rigorous preparation process. Her hard work paid off, as she received excellent grades on the written tests and during the interview. In addition to her career successes, Srushti discovered love along the way. She met Dr. Nagarjuna B. Gowda, an IAS officer while training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA). IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjuna B. Gowda got married in the year 2022.

The story of Srushti Deshmukh is one of perseverance and dedication. Thousands of aspirants find inspiration in her story, which demonstrates that anything is achievable with the right mindset and commitment.