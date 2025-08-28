Meet woman, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain', left social media to clear UPSC exam, later became IFS officer with AIR...

After Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar turns greedy, evil, signs this pan-India film, says fans will be 'shocked, surprised'
Meet woman from Uttarakhand, an IFS officer who left social media completely to fulfil her dream of civil services. What was her AIR?
Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Meet IFS Geetika Tamta, aka GIA from Uttarakhand, an IFS officer who left social media completely to fulfil her dream of civil services.
Gitika Tamta hail from Uttarakhand;s Oithoragarh district. She completed her schooling at Uttrakhand's Nainital and pursued Engineering at a college in Haryana. Her UPSC journey is quite unique, In 2021 New Year Party at Mukteshwar, she made a commitment to herself that she will study hard.
Gitika was very focused on her studies, and realized that she was spending more time on the social media, Instagram. After that, she deleted all of her social media accounts on January 15, 2021. he faced small difficulties like getting sidetracked during celebrating festivals and social events with her family and friends. The last time she attended a family event was on February 18, 2021.
In 2021, she moved to Delhi in order to study in a more suitable atmosphere. She was under a great deal of mental strain as a result of her family issues. She began working out to maintain her body and mind healthy after moving to Delhi. She also practices Aromatherapy, and used scented candles to relive the stress.
Since the UPSC Prelims exam was delayed, she came back to Nainital in the second wave of Covid, or in May 2021. She appeared for her UPSC prelims wearing her mother's jacket, which was her lucky charm. She started preparing for the UPSC Mains Exam on October 13 after she completed the Prelims exam on October 10, 2021. Her family relocated to Dehradun in January 2022, and she arrived in Delhi. On May 30, 2022, the UPSC results were announced, and she received the 239th rank, making her an IFS officer. She also participated in G20 summit 2024 in New Delhi.