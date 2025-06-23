Neha Byadwal became one of India's youngest IAS officers after cracking UPSC on her fourth attempt by staying away from her phone for three years.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is considered one of the toughest in India. With its vast syllabus and highly competitive nature, lakhs of students appear for it every year, but only a few manage to succeed. Those who do clear the exam with top ranks often become an inspiration for others. One such success story is that of Neha Byadwal, who became one of the youngest IAS officers in the country after years of hard work and dedication.

Who is Neha Byadwal?

Neha Byadwal hails from Jaipur in Rajasthan. Her father, Shravan Kumar, works in a government job, which meant the family had to move frequently. As a result, Neha changed schools several times while growing up. She began her early education in Jaipur and later studied in different parts of Chhattisgarh, including Kidzee High School in Bhopal, DPS Korba, and DPS Bilaspur.

Her Road to Success

Neha decided to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination after completing her studies. However, the journey wasn’t easy. She failed not once but three times before finally clearing the exam. During her early attempts, Neha realised that mobile phones and social media were becoming a major distraction.

To stay focused, she made a life-changing decision. For three years, she stayed completely away from her smartphone. She cut down her social interactions, limited contact with friends and family, and dedicated all her time to studying. Despite clearing the SSC exam, Neha’s dream was always to become an IAS officer.

Her hard work finally paid off in 2021 when she passed the UPSC exam on her fourth attempt. She achieved this incredible milestone at just 24 years old.

Life After Becoming an IAS

Neha’s story quickly caught attention online, and she gained a large following on social media. Today, she uses her platform to guide and motivate other UPSC aspirants. Through her videos and posts, she shares tips and strategies for exam preparation, encouraging students to stay focused and determined.

Neha Byadwal’s story is a powerful reminder that with discipline, hard work, and the courage to sacrifice short-term comforts, dreams can turn into reality.