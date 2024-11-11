Meena hails from Adalwada village in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. She appeared for the UPSC exam in 2021 and secured 415th rank.

Achieving success in the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) requires hard work and dedication. Long hours of study and persistence can help fulfil the dreams of becoming an Indian Administrative Service officer. At just 22, a village girl from Rajasthan secured her place in the IAS on her first attempt. Sulochana Meena, the younger IAS officer in India, fulfilled her father’s dream through sheer hardwork and determination.

Meena hails from Adalwada village in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. She appeared for the UPSC exam in 2021, and secured 415th rank. She also ranked 6th in the ST category. She currently serves as a Sub-divisional officer in Palamu district, Jharkhand. Meena dreamt of becoming an IAS officer since childhood. After completing her 12th grade, she pursued a BSc in Botany at Delhi University. Along with the course, she engaged in NSS activities. She was driven by her father’s lifelong dream and became the first woman in the district to pass the exam at such a young age.

Meena’s journey from a small village to becoming India’s youngest IAS officer has inspired countless young women across the country. She has also shared tips for aspiring candidates advising reading newspapers and mock tests. She attributed free resources on YouTube and Telegram to her success, in addition to her course materials. She recommends studying 8 to 9 hours daily while focusing on NCERT materials and test series.

Recently, Meena made headlines as the pending cases increased in the court of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sadar Medininagar. She considered the idea of increasing the court day from two in a working week to five days in a working week.” It’s land dispute cases that come in abundance. It accounts for 70 per cent or so. The DC has asked for an e-office. This e-office is the sole idea of the DC here. We are to take it forward,” she told a publication.