Meet woman who is from small town, didn't settle for IRTS, cracked UPSC again to become...

Riya Saini from Muzaffarnagar secured 22nd rank in UPSC 2024, fulfilling her dream of becoming an IAS officer in her third attempt.

Riya Saini, a resident of Tanda village in Charthaval, Muzaffarnagar, has brought immense pride to her family and hometown by securing the 22nd rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. Her remarkable achievement has been widely celebrated in the district, especially as it came in her third attempt. In 2023, during her second attempt, Riya was selected for the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) in Lucknow. However, her dream was always to become an IAS officer. With strong determination, consistent effort, and clear focus, she finally achieved her goal this year. Riya shared that she hopes to receive either the Uttar Pradesh or Maharashtra cadre once the final postings are announced.

Riya comes from a well-educated and supportive family. Her father, Mukesh Kumar, is posted in Delhi as a Chief Engineer in the Military Engineering Service (MES). Her mother, Preeti Saini, is a homemaker, and her younger brother, Anmol, is a national-level lawn tennis player. Anmol has just completed his intermediate studies and is now preparing for engineering. Interestingly, Riya’s father was also a district topper back in 1983 during his intermediate exams.Riya believes that the key to success is staying focused on the main subject and not getting confused by too many choices. She advises future aspirants to remain steady in their efforts and keep moving forward with discipline and time management. After graduating in engineering, Riya chose sociology as her optional subject for the UPSC exam. She admits that the news of her success is still sinking in.

Her mother proudly shared that Riya used to study for 7 to 8 hours every day with full concentration. The entire family, including relatives like Advocate Praveen Saini, expressed great joy, saying that her achievement has brought honour to the entire district. Riya’s success story is a perfect example of how hard work, clarity of purpose, and family support can turn dreams into reality.