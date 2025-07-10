Meet woman who has bagged whopping salary from this IT giant, not from IIM, NIT, VIT, IISc, she is from..., her name is...

In 2019, she completed her matriculation with 97 percent marks from Kendriya Vidyalaya Karnal, and in 2021, she passed her 12th examination with 97.6 percent marks.

Khushi Singh, who hails from Aurangabad district (Chhapra) of Bihar, has brought immense pride to the state. She has marked a new chapter of success by securing a position at Microsoft, a leading technology company worldwide. Khushi has been offered an annual package of Rs 51 lakh by Microsoft.

Khushi Singh's educational background

Khushi completed her B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering from IIT Patna this year. Shortly after the final results were announced in May 2025, she was selected by Microsoft. This promising student, who comes from a rural background, has already achieved significant accomplishments.

She has been chosen for the Generation Google Scholar 2024 (Asia Pacific Region). In addition, she has excelled in competitive selection processes such as PMRO and RMO. Furthermore, she has been a member of the basketball team twice in IIT’s inter-sports event.

How family support played important role in Khushi's carrer?

Khushi's father, Virendra Kumar Singh, serves as a Master Warrant Officer in the Air Force in Chandigarh, while her mother, Ranjana Singh, is a homemaker. Khushi's younger brother, Pranjal Singh, is also pursuing a B.Tech, inspired by his sister. He is a student at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar College, Jalandhar. Khushi attributes her success to her parents, family, and teachers. She aspires to lead a global company in the IT sector in the future.

What Khushi's father said about her success?

Her father mentioned that she has showcased exceptional academic abilities since childhood. In 2019, she completed her matriculation with 97 percent marks from Kendriya Vidyalaya Karnal, and in 2021, she passed her 12th examination with 97.6 percent marks. Simultaneously, she achieved success in JEE Mains and JEE Advanced in 2021. Acknowledging her parents and family members for their support, she expressed her ambition to lead a top global company in the IT sector.

Both Chapra village and the Aurangabad district are celebrating Khushi's accomplishment. The villagers have also expressed their joy over Khushi’s success, stating that her achievements prove that with hard work, dedication, and a clear goal, any height can be reached.