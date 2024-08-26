Twitter
Meet woman who had a train accident, got paralysed, had 14 surgeries, marriage failed, couldn’t crack UPSC twice then...

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 06:23 PM IST

    Some people face the harshest realities of life, but with unwavering grit and determination, they end up conquering all odds and scripting success stories. One such motivational story is of IAS Preeti Beniwal who balled all adversities to realise her goals. 

    Belonging to Dupedi, Haryana, Preeti studied at a private school in the nearby village of Fafdana. She finished her class 10th with good marks. Her father was employed at the Panipat Thermal Plant while her mother, Babita, worked at an Anganwadi nearby. She then graduated from Israna College with honours in both B.Tech and M.Tech.

    Thereafter, Preeti worked as a clerk by Grameen Bank in 2013 at Bahadurgarh from 2013 to 2016.

    Later, she worked as the FCI's Assistant General II position in Karnal from 2016 to January 2021. Then, she got selected for Assistant Section Officer at the Ministry of External Affairs in January 2021. She then served at the Delhi Ministry of External Affairs.

    Preeti was then slated to take an exam in Ghaziabad for departmental promotion at FCI in December 2016, however, she experienced a train accident at the Ghaziabad train station. She suddenly fell before the train, which then ran over her in this tragic accident. She had to undergo 14 surgeries and was bedridden for over a year. 

    Consequently, her marriage broke as her husband and her in-laws failed to accept her after the accident. However, she was still determined to achieve her childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer, so she prepared for the UPSC exam. She finally cleared it after two failed attempts without coaching with a rank of 754 in 2020.

    She inspired the aspirants by sharing her experience in an interview, she said, “Life is more important than any exam. Children often talk about committing suicide after failing an exam. I wonder how any exam can have so much power over someone’s life. I would just like to say that it’s just an exam. No one is less than anyone or more than anyone. Give your best, be cool, and don’t be afraid of anything.”

     
