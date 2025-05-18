Shruti Agrawal balanced her passion for dance and drama with UPSC preparation to become an IPS officer, inspiring many aspirants.

Shruti Agrawal, originally from Giridih in Jharkhand, is a perfect example of how passion and hard work can go hand in hand. She once shone brightly as a dancer and actress at Miranda House, Delhi University, and now she is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer after securing an impressive 506th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023.

Shruti’s educational journey began at St. Francis School in Deoghar, followed by her intermediate studies in Bokaro. From a young age, she showed great interest not only in academics but also in extracurricular activities like dance and drama. When she joined Miranda House for her graduation, she became well-known on campus for her exceptional talents. She regularly took part in dance and drama competitions, becoming a popular face in the college’s cultural scene.

After completing her graduation, Shruti decided to chase the dream of becoming a civil servant by appearing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Her path was not smooth, as she faced failure in her first two attempts. But instead of losing hope, she worked even harder. She mostly prepared through self-study, taking coaching classes only for the General Studies section, while studying her optional subject independently. Her hard work finally paid off in her third attempt when she secured an All India Rank of 506 in 2023, earning a place in the prestigious IPS cadre.

Even during her demanding training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Shruti did not leave behind her love for the arts. She continued to participate actively in dance and drama activities, balancing her creative passions with the tough administrative training.

Shruti’s journey is a great inspiration for many UPSC aspirants who worry they must give up their hobbies to succeed. She has shown that it is possible to follow your dreams while still enjoying the activities you love.

Today, Shruti shares her inspiring story and valuable tips on Instagram, where many young aspirants look up to her for motivation. Her transition from college stages to becoming an IPS officer reflects true dedication, resilience, and the power of balancing passion with profession.