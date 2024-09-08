Twitter
Education

Meet woman, who got separated from his son, cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR 2, she is...

From Sonipat, Haryana, Anu Kumari's academic path started with a Bachelor of Science (Honors) in Physics from Delhi University.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 05:31 PM IST

Meet woman, who got separated from his son, cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR 2, she is...
TRENDING NOW

The stories of UPSC aspirants are filled with examples of relentless determination, perseverance, and significant sacrifices. Among these inspiring journeys is that of Anu Kumari, a shining example of steadfast resolve and dedication. Her journey showcases the unbreakable spirit that drives individuals to pursue their dreams, no matter the obstacles.

Anu Kumari began her UPSC preparation as a mother to a young son, facing the immense challenge of preparing for the civil services examination. To fully dedicate herself to this goal, she made the painful decision to separate from her child temporarily, diving into a rigorous study schedule.

From Sonipat, Haryana, Anu Kumari’s academic path started with a Bachelor of Science (Honors) in Physics from Delhi University. Later, she earned an MBA in Finance and Marketing from IMT Nagpur and secured a well-paying job in the private sector. Yet, despite her professional success, she harbored a deep desire to serve in public service.

After her marriage in 2012, Anu moved to Gurugram with her husband and embraced motherhood. However, the call to serve as an IAS officer never faded. Yearning for more than material success, she made the bold decision to leave her high-paying job to pursue her true passion—civil services.

Reflecting on this pivotal change, Anu Kumari once said, "My job was good, but there was no internal satisfaction. It became so mechanical that I reached a point where I couldn't continue." This realization fueled her decision to follow her true calling, despite the uncertainties and challenges that awaited her.

Her journey was not easy. She spent nearly two years separated from her son and faced intense study demands. Even after a heartbreaking near miss in her first attempt, she remained undaunted.

Instead of being discouraged, she used her setbacks as stepping stones for growth. In her second attempt, she achieved an extraordinary milestone, securing an All India Rank (AIR)-2 and earning her place as an IAS officer. Today, Anu Kumari stands as a source of inspiration, demonstrating that unwavering determination and dedication are key to achieving one’s dreams.

Her story is a powerful reminder that success is born from tireless effort, persistent perseverance, and unshakable resolve. Anu Kumari's journey exemplifies the transformative power of hard work and commitment, showing that no challenge is too great when one is driven by purpose.

