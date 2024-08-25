Meet woman who got married at 16, faces domestic violence but cracked UPSC exam to became IAS officer, she is posted at

She opened a beauty salon to support her family and continued her education, pursuing a BA in Public Administration from Barkatullah University, Bhopal

Savita Pradhan, hailing from a tribal family, faced financial hardships from a young age. Despite these adversities, a scholarship allowed her to complete her 10th grade, making her the first girl in her village to achieve this milestone. However, her educational dreams were abruptly interrupted by an arranged marriage to a wealthy family.

The marriage brought with it severe restrictions and relentless domestic violence. Savita’s husband subjected her to physical abuse and threats, creating a life filled with fear and suffering, even after the birth of her two children.

One day, standing at the edge of despair, she contemplated ending her life. But the sight of her two innocent children gave her the courage to escape her abusive marriage with just Rs 2700 in hand. She opened a beauty salon to support her family and continued her education, pursuing a BA in Public Administration from Barkatullah University, Bhopal. Despite these immense challenges, Savita’s resolve to transform her life never wavered.

Her relentless determination led her to civil services. At 24, she passed the state civil service exam on her first attempt and began her career as a chief municipal officer. Her journey didn’t end there; her dedication and hard work saw her rise through the ranks to become an IAS officer. Today, she serves as the joint director of urban administration for the Gwalior and Chambal regions.

Savita Pradhan’s story is a beacon of hope and perseverance. She has since remarried, and her resilience continues to inspire many. She also shares her journey and insights through her YouTube channel, 'Himmat Wali Ladkiyan,' encouraging others to overcome their struggles with courage and determination.