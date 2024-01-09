Meet woman who got job at Microsoft after applying over 30 times, she quit after few months due to...

Her breakthrough came in the form of a country-wide hackathon organised by Microsoft in December 2020.

In the competitive world of tech, landing a job at a dream company is often a monumental achievement. For Haimantika Mitra, a 24-year-old self-taught coder from West Bengal's Siliguri, the journey to join Microsoft was a proof of persistence, resilience and the pursuit of a dream.

Mitra's story began in her small hometown, where limited job opportunities prompted her to explore possibilities beyond geographical constraints. Undeterred by rejection, she relentlessly applied to Microsoft for various roles, ranging from software development to technical consultancy and internships. Despite facing more than 30 rejections, Mitra refused to give up.

Her breakthrough came in the form of a country-wide hackathon organised by Microsoft in December 2020. Though she didn't make it to the final round, her outstanding performance caught the attention of Microsoft recruiters. Impressed, they offered her interviews, and after successfully navigating two rounds, she secured an internship.

Commencing her internship in April 2021, Mitra continued to impress, eventually earning a full-time position as a support engineer. However, after a year in the role, she realised it wasn't aligned with her long-term aspirations. Her desire for faster growth clashed with Microsoft's work culture, prompting her to make the difficult decision to resign.

She told Moneycontrol, "I realised that I had to continue in this role for a few years and only then would I be considered for other and more desirable positions at Microsoft. I, however, wanted a faster pace and felt that if I spent two-to-three years as a support engineer only, I would have lost my relevance in the industry. That's why I had to quit."

Faced with the realization that advancement might take years within her current role, Mitra chose to step into new territory, joining another tech company in Bengaluru.

Despite parting ways, Mitra has deep admiration for Microsoft. Her loyalty and appreciation for the company's culture persist, leaving the door open for a potential return in the future.