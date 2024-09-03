Meet woman, who got inspired by IAS Tina Dabi, cleared UPSC exam in first attempt, became IPS officer with AIR...

The Civil Services Exam (CSE), administered by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is known as the highest academic test in India. It is a challenging exam that requires a great deal of preparation and unwavering dedication from the large number of applicants who take it each year. Unfortunately, very few people are able to overcome its insurmountable challenges and fulfil their dreams of becoming members of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

IPS officer Kajal, an Uttar Pradesh native, is one of these victorious few. Her story of rising from impoverished beginnings to extraordinary success is truly inspiring. Kajal came from a small village in the Chitrakot district called Ranipur, which is close to Manikpur. Her road to success was paved with hard work and determination. The daughter of a sub-inspector, she set out to achieve greatness with a resolute determination, being inspired by the extraordinary feats of Tina Dabi, a legendary figure in the civil service.

Early on, Kajal demonstrated her academic prowess at St. Michael's School, where she excelled academically, earning an astounding 95% in her class 10 exams and 91% in her class 12 exams. Despite the obstacles in her path, she continued her studies and earned a stellar 81% aggregate in history, political science, and economics, demonstrating her mastery of the finer points of the arts program.

Driven by her respect for Tina Dabi and an unwavering determination, Kajal set out on a difficult path characterised by self-denial and unrelenting commitment. She gave up on the conveniences of a social life and avoided social media distractions in favour of the rigorous academic life, spending an astounding 8 to 10 hours a day studying. She continued her postgraduate studies at the same time, enrolling in a Master's program at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), demonstrating her steadfast dedication to intellectual and personal development.

Despite the demanding nature of her academic pursuits, Kajal never wavered and passed her first attempt at the UPSC exam. For countless others who might have been disappointed in their own attempts this year, her incredible accomplishment is a bright beacon of hope. Kajal is a living example of overcoming adversity; her incredible journey from aspiration to accomplishment in the esteemed halls of civil service serves as an inspiration to future generations.