Hailing from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Alankrita’s journey began with a decision in 2014 to prepare for the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination.

The journey to clearing the UPSC exam is a daunting one, filled with challenges that test both resilience and determination. Among the many who aspire to serve as civil servants, only a few rise to the top, overcoming personal and academic hurdles. One such inspiring story is that of IAS officer Alankrita Pandey, whose path to success is a testament to grit and perseverance.

Hailing from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Alankrita’s journey began with a decision in 2014 to prepare for the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination. However, life had other plans. That year brought her face-to-face with a personal crisis that left her grappling with depression. During this difficult time, she leaned on therapy, anger management sessions, and the unwavering support of friends and family. The impact was so profound that she had to forgo appearing for the 2014 prelims.

But Alankrita refused to let her struggles define her future. Determined to reclaim her focus, she made a commitment to her career and began preparing with renewed dedication. By 2015, her hard work paid off. Alankrita cracked the UPSC exam on her very first attempt, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 85. Her achievement marked her entry into the 2016 IAS batch, initially assigned to the West Bengal cadre. Later, after marrying fellow IAS officer Anshul Agarwal, she transferred to the Bihar cadre.

Alankrita’s academic foundation is as impressive as her resolve. She holds a degree in engineering from MNNIT Allahabad and had worked at an IT company in Bengaluru before diving into UPSC preparation. During her preparation, she disciplined herself to study for eight hours daily, channeling her energy into mastering the vast syllabus.

Alankrita Pandey’s story is more than a tale of academic success—it’s a powerful reminder that setbacks can be stepping stones if met with determination and self-belief. From battling depression to becoming a respected IAS officer, she exemplifies how resilience can turn even the toughest challenges into extraordinary achievements.