Renu Raj, a doctor from Kerala, cracked the IAS exam in her first attempt in 2014, inspiring many with her journey from medicine to civil service.

Many young people in India dream of becoming IAS officers. Every year, thousands apply for the highly competitive UPSC Civil Services Examination, but only a few manage to pass. Among the rare ones who succeed on their very first try is Renu Raj, whose journey from doctor to IAS officer continues to inspire many across the country. Renu Raj is originally from the Kottayam district in Kerala. She completed her early education in Kerala itself and later went on to pursue medicine. After getting into medical college and completing her MBBS degree, she decided to follow a different path, one that would help her bring change on a much larger scale. That’s when she began preparing for the UPSC exam.

Even though she was already a qualified doctor, Renu’s childhood dream was to become an IAS officer. She believed that while a doctor could treat 50 to 100 patients a day, an IAS officer had the power to positively impact the lives of thousands of people through good governance and public service.

With this belief in mind, she began preparing seriously for the exam. While working as a doctor, she managed to study for three to six hours every day. For nearly six to seven months, she followed this schedule with great discipline. Later, when she had more time, she increased her study hours to six to seven hours a day. She used NCERT books to build her foundation and focused on consistent self-study.

Her hard work paid off in 2014 when she cleared the UPSC exam in her first attempt and secured an All India Rank of 2. Her success brought pride not only to her family but also to her home state of Kerala. She received praise from all over the country for achieving such a high rank on her first try.

Renu Raj's story is a powerful example of dedication, discipline, and the will to serve the people. In 2022, she married fellow IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman, and together they continue to work in public service. Her journey remains a source of motivation for many aspiring civil servants across India.