Beyond her academic achievements, IAS officer Priyanka Goel is also popular on social media, with many followers on Instagram.

UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is one of the toughest exams in the country, with lakhs of aspirants competing for a few prestigious positions. Among the many inspiring success stories, IAS officer Priyanka Goel stands out. Priyanka Goel's remarkable journey is a testament to her unwavering dedication and resilience.

Priyanka hails from Delhi. After six attempts, she cracked the UPSC exam in 2022 with an All-India Rank of 369. Her inspirational story has received a lot of attention on social media.

From a young age, Priyanka always dreamt of becoming an IAS officer. After graduating from Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Delhi University, with a BCom., she immediately began preparing for the UPSC exam. But it was not an easy journey.

Due to lack of preparation, Priyanka couldn’t pass the preliminary exam on her first attempt. She only missed the cut-off by 0.7 marks on her second attempt. She kept falling short, even though she had come so close to success.

She failed the preliminary exams four times in a row, but Priyanka never gave up. Her perseverance paid off on her sixth and last try, as she received 965 total points, earning a spot in the UPSC. We can learn from Priyanka's success story that those who are determined will succeed. She persisted in working hard and eventually realised her dream in spite of multiple setbacks. Her six-year journey serves as a reminder to all kids that success is always achievable with perseverance and hard work.

Priyanka is well-known on social media and has a large Instagram following. In addition to her academic achievements, her story serves as the ideal example of hope for others going through difficult times, demonstrating that hard work always pays off.