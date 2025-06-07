Coming from a modest background in Deoria’s Bairiya region and without any guidance in the family, her path was far from easy.

The UPSC exam is one of the toughest exams in India. Thousands of applicants attempt it each year, but only a few of them succeed in becoming IAS officers. In this article, we will talk about the journey of Shakti Dubey, the UPSC All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) holder of 2024, whose dream was to become an IAS officer began very early and at home as she was highly inspired by her father.

As a kid, Shakti frequently heard her father, Devendra Kumar Dubey, a sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police, discuss IAS and IPS personnel. Her desire to eventually enter the public service was gradually formed by the stories and recollections that lingered with her.

Shakti hails from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh's Naini. She holds degrees from the University of Allahabad and Banaras Hindu University. After years of hard work, she finally achieved the top position in 2024, having started her UPSC journey in 2018. She decided to take international relations and political science as her optional subjects.

In 2018, while exploring possible career paths, she came across the journey of Tina Dabi, the UPSC topper who had gained national fame. Inspired by Tina's story, Shakti began studying for the UPSC exam. Her path was not easy as she came from a modest background in Deoria’s Bairiya region and without any guidance in her family.

She had a strong academic background. In Prayagraj, Shakti completed her education and received her diploma. She obtained an M.Sc. in Biochemistry from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), where she also won a gold medal, after earning a B.Sc. in Biochemistry from Allahabad University.

The path to success was not a simple one, even with her credentials. She made five attempts to crack the UPSC exam. She failed to even pass the preliminary exams on her first three tries. But she never considered giving up. She returned stronger and more determined after each setback.

In her fifth attempt, Shakti finally achieved her dream. She secured AIR 1 in the civil services exam after selecting Political Science and International Relations as her elective subjects.

Shakti scored 51.5% in the exam. She got 1043 marks -- 843 in the written exam and 200 in the personality test -- and cleared the exam on her fifth attempt.

Shakti's journey serves as an important reminder that while success isn't always guaranteed, it is always achievable with perseverance, determination, and hard work.