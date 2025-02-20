Priyanka Goel graduated with a degree in commerce from the University of Delhi’s Keshav Mahavidyalaya (KMV).

Clearing the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is a hard nut to crack; yet millions of students appear for it every year, carrying aspirations of joining the realms of administration. Among the many inspiring success stories, is IAS officer Priyanka Goel, who cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022 in her 6th and final attempt.

Priyanka hails from Delhi. She graduated with a degree in commerce from the University of Delhi’s Keshav Mahavidyalaya (KMV). Motivated by her childhood dream to become an IAS official, she started studying for the UPSC examinations just after completing graduation.

It was not an easy path for her. Due to a lack of thorough understanding, Priyanka struggled to pass the preliminary exam on her first attempt. On her second attempt, she missed the cut-off by just 0.7 points. She made four attempts but was unable to pass the preliminary exam. However, her determination never wavered.

Priyanka finally cracked the UPSC exam 2022 with an All India Rank (AIR) 369 on her sixth and last attempt. She scored a total of 965 marks, including 193 in the interview, and excelled in her elective public administration course, earning 292 marks. In addition to her academic accomplishments, Priyanka has become well-known on social media, gaining more than 146K Instagram followers. Her six-year UPSC journey is a potent illustration of tenacity, willpower, and diligence.

Her hard work ultimately paid off, and she gained a spot in the DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli) cadre due to her unwavering perseverance and constant hard work.