Aahana Srishti emphasised the importance of having a Plan B for civil service aspirants.

Aahana Srishti, a Delhi-based economist, recently made headlines by securing All India Rank 3 in the highly competitive Indian Economic Service (IES) exam held by UPSC in 2024. In a LinkedIn post that quickly gained attention, Aahana reflected on her journey and shared how having a backup plan helped her stay calm under pressure.

“Clearing the Indian Economic Service Examination (2024) with an All India Rank 3 was truly and wholly beyond my dreams,” she wrote. At first, she took the exam simply to test her knowledge of the subject. She told herself that if she didn’t pass, she’d try again—and if it still didn’t work out, she’d look into doing a PhD instead.

She highlighted the importance of having options, saying, “Having a Plan B is what made this exam less burdensome, and is something I suggest to everybody (It is completely on you to take it or leave it).”

Aahana credited her success to her mother, close friends, and what she called “divine intervention.” She also shared a quote she lives by: “God helps those who help themselves.”

In her post, she included moments from her UPSC interview and her first day of training at the Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM).

Social media users flooded the comments area with respect and admiration after her inspirational story struck a chord with many. One person said, "Mam your story not only makes us believe that everything is possible through hard work but also made me feel syzygy with it. I draw inspiration, and this is an epiphany for me at the least."

Currently working as a probationary officer in the Indian Economic Service, Srishti was a consultant at ICRIER. She has a master's degree in economics from IIFT and a degree from Indraprastha College for Women.