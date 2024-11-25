Rukmani’s academic journey had a rocky start—she failed in Class 6. Yet, she didn’t let this stumble define her future.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination stands as one of the most esteemed and challenging tests in India. Each year, countless aspirants across the country dedicate themselves to achieving their dream of becoming an IAS officer. However, only a handful succeed in this highly competitive pursuit. Among these achievers is IAS officer Rukmani Riar, whose remarkable story proves that determination can triumph over early setbacks.

Rukmani’s academic journey had a rocky start—she failed in Class 6. Yet, she didn’t let this stumble define her future. After completing her early education in Gurdaspur, she moved to Sacred Heart School in Dalhousie in Class 4. Later, she pursued higher studies in Social Sciences, earning her undergraduate degree from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, followed by a Master’s degree from the prestigious Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.

Her time at TISS and subsequent internships with organizations like Ashodaya in Mysore and Annapurna Mahila Mandal in Mumbai played a pivotal role in shaping her aspirations. These experiences introduced her to the profound impact of public service and inspired her to prepare for the UPSC examination.

In 2011, Rukmani’s hard work bore fruit when she secured an impressive All India Rank 2 in her very first attempt. What makes her achievement even more extraordinary is that she relied entirely on self-study, shunning the popular route of coaching classes. Her preparation strategy included thorough reading of NCERT textbooks (from Classes 6 to 12), along with regular updates from newspapers and magazines.

Rukmani Riar’s journey from an underperforming student to an IAS officer stands as a testament to perseverance and self-belief, inspiring countless UPSC aspirants to chase their dreams against all odds.