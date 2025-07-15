Meet woman who failed in NEET, UPSC exams, later secured Rs 72 LPA job at THIS aviation giant to become the youngest...

Rithuparna K S failed in both the prestigious UPSC and NEET exam but with determination and aspiration to do something bigger she worked hard and secured a job at UK's aviation giant Rolls Royce with a whooping package of Rs 72 LPA.

When dreams shatter, one is unable to think of anything and is left depressed and hopeless for the future. Rithuparna K S also experienced the same feeling when she failed to crack both the prestigious NEET and UPSC exams. But she did not lose hope completely and worked hard to secure a high-paying and lucrative job at the Rolls-Royce office in the UK at the age of 20. Her salary is Rs 72.3 lakh per annum. With this job Rithuparna became the youngest woman to work in the UK’s aviation giant’s jet engine manufacturing division.

Once a medical aspirant now the youngest in Robotics sector

Rithuparna always wanted to become a doctor and so, after completing her schooling at St Agnes, she studied hard but unfortunately failed to qualify for a government MBBS seat after giving the NEET exam. This broke her heart. “My dream was to become a doctor,” she told in an interview with TNN. However, her father gave her immense encouragement to change her stream and take up engineering. She then took admission through CET at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management (SCEM), Mangaluru, in 2022.

That was just an alternative she thought she had, but it later changed her mindset and driven her career into what was to become her biggest success. “From day one at college, I started exploring,” she said. She slowly developed a fascination with automation that led her to pursue Robotics and Automation Engineering. She started observing the works of her seniors who did really well and soon started creating powerful projects which had real-world impact.

A ‘Rolls’ dream fulfilled

Her achievements fueled her aspirations, after which she applied to Rolls-Royce for an internship. The company did not entertain her claiming she would not have high skills to complete even one assignment in a month. “I asked them for a chance,” she recalled. But later the company challenged her to complete an assignment within one month. She completed that in only one week.

After this, Rolls Royce gave her more difficult assignments, which continued for eight months along with interviews. She not only completed all the tasks within the deadline but also managed to study for her sixth semester. She even worked from 12 am to 6 am IST to accommodate UK work hours. Before moving to Texas, USA, to join Rolls-Royce full-time, Rithuparna will complete her 7th semester.