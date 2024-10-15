Hailing from Delhi, Priyanka pursued her B.Com. degree from Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Delhi University. Driven by her childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer, she began preparing for the UPSC exams after graduation.

Achieving success often demands immense persistence and patience, as shown in the inspiring journey of IAS officer Priyanka Goel, who cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022 in her 6th and final attempt.

Hailing from Delhi, Priyanka pursued her B.Com. degree from Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Delhi University. Driven by her childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer, she began preparing for the UPSC exams after graduation.

Her journey was far from easy. In her first attempt, Priyanka struggled with a lack of comprehensive knowledge and failed to clear the prelims. Her second attempt saw her fall short of the cut-off by a mere 0.7 marks. Over the course of four attempts, she couldn't pass the prelims. However, her determination never wavered.

Finally, in her 6th and last attempt, Priyanka succeeded in the UPSC 2022, securing All India Rank (AIR) 369. She excelled in her optional subject, public administration, scoring 292 marks, and achieved a total of 965 marks, including 193 in the interview.

Beyond her academic achievements, Priyanka has gained popularity on social media, amassing over 146K followers on Instagram. Her six-year-long UPSC journey is a powerful example of resilience, determination, and hard work.