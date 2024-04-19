Meet woman who failed 5 times in UPSC exam, later cracked it in her final attempt with AIR...

Cracking UPSC is a tough nut to crack. About 8–10 lakh candidates apply to the UPSC each year in an attempt to become IAS, IPS, and other civil servants. However, only a thousand of them managed to get onto the final roster. Some of them even attempt the prestigious exam four or five times. Priyanka Goel is one such individual who passed the UPSC CSE 2022 after six tries. She failed even the preliminary exam four times before this. But on her sixth or final try, she passed the exam because of her perseverance and diligence.

IAS Priyanka Goel passed the UPSC CSE 2022 exam, which allowed her to enter the civil service in 2023. This was her sixth and final try, where she achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 369. She is a Delhi native. She received her B.com from Delhi University's Keshav Mahavidyalaya. She began her UPSC civil services preparation after graduating. In her elective, public administration, she received the highest grades (292). She received 965 points overall, including 193 points for the interview, in the final list. Throughout her six-year UPSC journey, she experienced numerous setbacks and moments of self-doubt. Priyanka made it to the final list in spite of that.

Priyanka Goel did not have a thorough understanding of the syllabus in her early attempts, which is why she was unable to pass the preliminary exams. Her second attempt, when she missed the cut-off by only 0.7 marks, cost her a spot on the list. She uses social media extensively and frequently posts images from her personal and work lives. On Instagram, she has 203K followers.