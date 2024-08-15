Meet woman, who faced hardship, didn't give up, now secured admission in US university for...

A student from Bihar has begun her journey to the esteemed University of Virginia (UVA) in the US to pursue a PhD in Higher Education. Her admission to this department is noteworthy not only because of the challenging application process, but also because she is the only student from India.

Chetna claimed that in order to get here, she had to overcome numerous obstacles. She described how she contacted professors to begin the admissions process and wrote a compelling research report. Her perseverance paid off after multiple rounds of interviews and stages, as she was awarded a full scholarship, as reported by ABP.

Chetna worked tirelessly and never gave up in the face of adversity. Her mother gave her unwavering support as well. She was always inspired by her mother's bravery and resilience. According to Chetna, her success has been greatly attributed to her family and teachers. She gave her mother, who has always encouraged her, credit for this achievement. A doctorate was a different route to take in a society where working for the government is viewed as the ultimate goal. However, she demonstrated that any obstacle can be surmounted with perseverance and support.

Student Chetna described her path, saying she had always been interested in learning and had graduated from Delhi University with a degree in political science. She then completed her M.Phil at the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) and her master's degree at Jawaharlal Nehru University, as per reports.