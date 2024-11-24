Meet woman who overcame social media distractions and failures to crack UPSC CSE in her fourth attempt at 24.

In today’s world, mobile phones and social media have become essential tools in our daily lives. However, they can also serve as major distractions, pulling us away from important goals. Neha Byadwal experienced this firsthand during her UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) preparation. After failing her first attempt, she made a bold decision to step away from social media and limit her phone usage for nearly three years. This decision eventually helped her achieve her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Early Life and Education

Neha Byadwal was born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and raised in Chhattisgarh. Due to her father Shravan Kumar’s government job, her family moved frequently, which meant she switched schools often. She began her schooling in Jaipur and later attended schools like Kidzee High School in Bhopal, DPS Korba, and DPS Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. Despite these changes, Neha excelled in her studies and later joined DB Girls College in Raipur, where she became a university topper.

Inspired by her father’s service as a senior Income Tax officer, Neha decided to pursue a career in the civil services.

The Journey to IAS

Neha’s journey to success was not easy. After completing her education, she started preparing for the UPSC CSE, but faced setbacks, failing to clear the exam in her first three attempts. Recognizing that social media and mobile phones were hampering her focus, she decided to avoid them entirely during her preparation. For three years, she dedicated herself fully to her studies, even distancing herself from friends and family.

Although she cleared the SSC exam multiple times during this period, she didn’t take up the job, as her ultimate goal was to become an IAS officer. Her perseverance finally paid off in 2021, when she cleared the CSE in her fourth attempt, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 569. At just 24 years old, Neha achieved her dream and became an IAS officer, scoring 960 marks overall.

Life After Success

After her success, Neha gained a large following on social media, with over 28,000 Instagram followers. She now shares preparation tips and inspires aspirants to pursue their goals with determination. Her story stands as a testament to the power of hard work and focus.