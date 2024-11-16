Meet woman from Rajasthan who achieved success after multiple attempts, leaving a promising NASA job to serve India.

Anukriti Sharma’s journey to success is a testament to determination, resilience, and the courage to change directions in life. Hailing from Ajmer, Rajasthan, Anukriti comes from a humble background. Her mother was a teacher, and her father worked in the 20-point department. She completed her schooling at Indo Bharat International School in Jaipur before moving to the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Kolkata for her undergraduate studies in BSMS.

Anukriti’s academic journey didn’t stop there. She pursued her Ph.D. at Rice University in Houston, Texas, in 2012. While working on her research in the US, she received an incredible job offer from NASA to study volcanoes. The role came with an impressive salary of Rs 50 lakhs, but Anukriti made the bold decision to leave it all behind and return to India. Her decision was motivated by a desire to serve the nation, and she soon secured 23rd place in the National Eligibility Test (NET) Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in 2014.

In India, Anukriti and her husband, Vaibhav, decided to prepare for the UPSC exams. They supported each other through their preparation, residing in Banaras. Anukriti appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination multiple times. Her first attempt in 2015 only saw her clear the prelims, but she didn’t make it past the mains. In her second attempt, she couldn’t even clear the prelims. But Anukriti was undeterred. She reached the interview stage in her third attempt but did not get selected.

In 2018, Anukriti’s hard work paid off when she was selected for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) with an impressive 355th rank. She didn’t stop there, though. On her fifth attempt, Anukriti achieved her ultimate dream and became an IPS officer in 2020. She was posted as an IPS trainee in Lucknow and is currently serving as the Assistant Superintendent of Police in Bulandshahr.

Her husband, Vaibhav, who supported her throughout her UPSC journey, now works as a mentor at a coaching center in Delhi, guiding future aspirants. Anukriti’s story is an inspiring reminder that with perseverance, hard work, and the willingness to take risks, one can overcome challenges and achieve success.

