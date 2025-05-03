Kashish Kalra from Yamunanagar secured 111th rank in UPSC 2025, inspiring youth with her dedication, simplicity, and social service goals.

Kashish Kalra, daughter of Fire Department officer Gulshan Kalra, has made her hometown Yamunanagar proud by securing the 111th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025. Her achievement has not only brought joy to her family but also inspired countless young aspirants across Haryana and the country.

A Bright Academic Journey

Kashish has always been a bright student. She completed her Class 10 from a private school in Yamunanagar and later moved to Delhi for her Class 12 studies at a reputed private school. After that, she pursued her graduation from the prestigious Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. What makes her story more inspiring is that she achieved this milestone in her second attempt—proving that consistent effort and focus pay off.

When Kashish returned to her hometown on Sunday, she received a grand welcome. Her family, friends, and several social groups greeted her with flowers, garlands, and traditional drum celebrations. The entire city celebrated her success like a festival.

A Role Model for Aspirants

After cracking one of the toughest exams in the country, Kashish interacted with students at a coaching center. She humbly shared that she didn’t study anything “extra special” for the UPSC. “I just followed the guidance of my teachers and stuck to the syllabus,” she said.

Kashish also spoke about her desire to serve society. “The real purpose of civil services is public welfare. My dream is to contribute to society through my work, especially in areas like education, healthcare, public safety, and women empowerment,” she said. She emphasized the need for sensitivity in administration and said she hopes to bring a positive change.

She also highlighted that today’s youth must focus on skill development. “Learning useful skills is very important in today’s time. It’s not just about getting a job, but also about making a difference in people’s lives,” she added.

Kashish’s journey is a perfect example of how dedication, patience, and the right guidance can turn dreams into reality. Her success is now a source of inspiration for many young people aiming for the civil services.