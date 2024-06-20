Meet woman who cracked UPSC while doing govt job, became IPS officer, won Rs 1 crore in KBC, she is now in news for....

Recently, terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. On Wednesday, the police arrested 45-year-old Hakam Deen in connection with the Reasi terrorist attack. After this, Reasi's Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohita Sharma, has come into the limelight.

Today we will talk about the inspiring tale of IPS Mohita Sharma. She belongs to Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra. Her father worked in a Maruty factory while her mother was a homemaker. Despite the financial constraints, she was educated at the Delhi Public School, Dwarka and then pursued an engineering degree from the Bharati Vidyapeeth College Of Engineering, New Delhi.

Thereafter, Mohita Sharma cracked an exam and joined the Election Commission of India (ECI) as an Assistant Section Officer in 2016. While working, she began preparing for the UPSC exam. Her passion was to become an IPS officer. In 2016, she secured an All India Rank of 262 on her fifth attempt. She was then selected for the IPS in 2017. She married IFS officer Rushal Garg in 2019.

She also participated in KBC Season 12 and won 1 crore rupees. She became the first female winner and 2nd crorepati of that KBC season. The question she answered correctly to become a crorepati was: Which of these explosives was first patented in 1898 by German chemist Georg Friedrich Henning and first used in World War II? The answer is RDX.

IPS Mohita Sharma is also very active on social media and has 116K followers on Instagram.



