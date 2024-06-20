Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi arrives in Srinagar, will lead International Yoga Day event on tomorrow

Man sues Apple after wife discovers deleted chat with sex worker, files for divorce

Meet woman who cracked UPSC while doing govt job, became IPS officer, won Rs 1 crore in KBC, she is now in news for....

Mira Rajput regrets comparing babies to puppies: 'While I was pushed in...'

Hajj 2024: Over 1000 people, including 90 Indians, die in Mecca amid extreme heatwave

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Man sues Apple after wife discovers deleted chat with sex worker, files for divorce

Meet woman who cracked UPSC while doing govt job, became IPS officer, won Rs 1 crore in KBC, she is now in news for....

IND vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli in focus as India face Afghanistan in Super 8 clash

Players to score century in T20 World Cup history

9 most controversial moments inside the Bigg Boss house

AI imagines Aavesham's Ranga aka Fahadh Faasil with Thanos, Joker, Sheldon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

NEET-UG Exam 2024: Supreme Court Stays All NEET Cases In High Courts, Issues Notice To NTA, Centre

UGC-NET Exam Cancelled: Why Ministry Of Education Decided To Cancel NET Exam Day After It Took Place

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Meet star with no films, once worked as waiter; later became a sensation; now charges Rs 30 lakh per event; he is…

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams actors for big, unnecessary demands on film sets, calls it 'pagalpan': 'Jo inn nawaabon ko...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman who cracked UPSC while doing govt job, became IPS officer, won Rs 1 crore in KBC, she is now in news for....

Despite the financial constraints, she was educated at the Delhi Public School, Dwarka and then pursued an engineering degree from the Bharati Vidyapeeth College Of Engineering, New Delhi.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 06:28 PM IST

Meet woman who cracked UPSC while doing govt job, became IPS officer, won Rs 1 crore in KBC, she is now in news for....
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

 

Recently, terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. On Wednesday, the police arrested 45-year-old Hakam Deen in connection with the Reasi terrorist attack. After this, Reasi's Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohita Sharma, has come into the limelight.

Today we will talk about the inspiring tale of IPS Mohita Sharma. She belongs to Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra. Her father worked in a Maruty factory while her mother was a homemaker. Despite the financial constraints, she was educated at the Delhi Public School, Dwarka and then pursued an engineering degree from the Bharati Vidyapeeth College Of Engineering, New Delhi. 

Thereafter, Mohita Sharma cracked an exam and joined the Election Commission of India (ECI) as an Assistant Section Officer in 2016. While working, she began preparing for the UPSC exam. Her passion was to become an IPS officer. In 2016, she secured an All India Rank of 262 on her fifth attempt. She was then selected for the IPS in 2017. She married IFS officer Rushal Garg in 2019.

She also participated in KBC Season 12 and won 1 crore rupees. She became the first female winner and 2nd crorepati of that KBC season. The question she answered correctly to become a crorepati was: Which of these explosives was first patented in 1898 by German chemist Georg Friedrich Henning and first used in World War II? The answer is RDX.

IPS Mohita Sharma is also very active on social media and has 116K followers on Instagram.


 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

US expresses concern as Russian President Putin pledges unwavering support to North Korea ahead of his visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in North Korea for his first visit in 24 years

UGC-NET 2024 cancelled just a day after exam due to...

'Don't waste your...': Harbhajan Singh makes special request to Gary Kirsten amid Pakistan criticism

'Will prepare...': Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis reveals BJP's strategy ahead of Assembly polls

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement