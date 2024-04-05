Meet woman who cracked UPSC twice, became IPS officer, then IAS with AIR...

Millions of aspirational young people in India strongly desire to pass the UPSC-administered Civil Services Exam (CSE). This enormous test is a challenging task that frequently calls for several tries to pass. That being said, out of all the candidates, a small number succeeded on their first attempt.

This is IAS Divya Tanwar's incredible story, which is an example of tenacity and willpower. Divya did not want to stop at just passing the CSE once; she persevered and passed this difficult test twice. Her adventure began when she was just 21 years old and won the UPSC exam, earning her a desired spot in the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Divya, however, had aspirations of greater heights and a burning desire to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Not to be deterred by early disappointments, she returned to the battle with a renewed commitment to pursuing her IAS goals and goals.

From her birth, Divya faced hardships. She was born in the small town of Mahendragarh, which is tucked away in the state of Haryana. From the young age of twelve, Divya had been without her father's constant guidance, so she faced life's obstacles head-on with unwavering resolve. Her journey began in the modest hallways of a government school. Without a family provider, she followed the path of education.

Divya's unwavering spirit persisted despite the financial limitations that cast a shadow over her dreams. Driven by her mother's unwavering encouragement, she broke through barriers and moved to Navodaya Vidyalaya to continue her education. Equipped with an insatiable curiosity, Divya set out on a quest for enlightenment, and her academic endeavours ultimately resulted in a degree in Science.

Unaffected by financial limitations, Divya answered the call of the allure of the Civil Services. In the face of family obligations, she began a rigorous study regimen, devoting five to six hours a day to her quest for excellence. Her hard work paid off as she rose through the ranks, winning the UPSC 2021 exam and receiving an All India Rank (AIR-438) and a highly sought-after spot in the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Divya, however, had even higher goals in mind, with her sights set firmly on the esteemed Indian Administrative Service (IAS). She set out on a mission of atonement, tenaciously enduring the difficulties of preparation, driven by an unwavering resolve. Her perseverance paid off in the UPSC CSE 2022 exam, where she once again showed her mettle and achieved her long-held goal of becoming an IAS officer with an AIR-105.