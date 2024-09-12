Twitter
Education

Meet woman who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt without coaching, became IPS at 22, but resigned after 4 years due to...

Kamyaa belongs to Odisha, and since childhood she has been a bright student. She achieved 98 per cent in class 12th to become the regional topper.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 05:02 PM IST

Meet woman who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt without coaching, became IPS at 22, but resigned after 4 years due to...
Some people change their career paths but this doesn’t signify that they are confused instead it means that they are courageous enough to take risk to be successful. One such inspiring story is of ex-IPS Kamyaa Misra who had cracked UPSC in her first attempt.

Kamyaa belongs to Odisha, and since childhood she has been a bright student. She achieved 98 per cent in class 12th to become the regional topper. Thereafter, Kamya studied at Delhi University and pursued graduation from Lady Shri Ram College. Meanwhile, she prepared for the UPSC exams.

With her unflinching efforts and hard work she cracked the exam on her first try at the age of 22. She became an Indian Police Service Officer in 2019 with AIR 172 without any coaching.

She was initially assigned to the Himachal cadre but was later moved to the Bihar cadre. In 2021, she married Awadhesh Saroj, an IPS officer from Bihar cadre and a graduate of IIT Bombay in Udaipur.

However, she was recently in the spotlight for resigning from her position. She was serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Darbhanga, Bihar, at the time of her resignation.

She chose to resign from her IPS position to join her family business. As the only daughter, she felt responsibility to support her parents in managing the business.

 
