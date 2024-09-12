Twitter
Meet woman who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22, got AIR 87 without coaching, but didn’t become IAS, IPS due to...

Since childhood, Muskan has been a diligent student who has dreamt of joining the civil services. She was a topper in school and college. She got 96% in her 12th grade.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 06:30 AM IST

Some people achieve success at a very young age owing to their unwavering talent, determination and persistence. One such inspirational success story of IFS Muskan Jindal who hails from Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

Since childhood, Muskan has been a diligent student who has dreamt of joining the civil services. She was a topper in school and college. She got 96% in her 12th grade.

Thereafter, she did B. Com (Hons) at SD College, Punjab University in Chandigarh. Later, she started her UPSC preparation with self-study for 7 to 8 hours daily. 

With her unflinching determination and hard work, she cracked the UPSC exam in the first attempt with All India Rank 87 in 2019 and became an IFS officer at age of 22.

During an interview, she said, "I took online and offline guidance from some institutes but dwelt mainly on self-study. I had set weekly targets and consistently followed them in letter and spirit. I devoted about 7 to 8 hours to study every day." While advising other aspirants, she added, "Remain focused and consistent in one’s preparation."

Talking about her strategy during preparation, she said, “I kept the phone with me during my entire preparation.” One must have self-control to not touch the phone unless it is vital, she added.

She further highlighted the need for consistency to prepare for the UPSC exam. You need to be motivated every day so that you never feel like going away from your studies. Though it is difficult, it has to be done anyway, she said

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
