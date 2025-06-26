Meet IAS Tapasya Parihar, who was once a farmer's daughter, now serves as an IAS officer. She cracked UPSC exam in 2017 with AIR 23.

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Tapasya Parihar, who was once a farmer's daughter now serves as an IAS officer. She cracked UPSC exam in 2017 with AIR 23.

Her early life

Tapasya Parihar was born in Joba village of Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh. Her father is a farmer by profession. She did her early schooling from Kendriya Vidhalaya (KV). She is a law student and pursued BA(LLB) from Indian Law Society College, Pune. While studying law, her interest in UPSC started. After completing her law studies, she started her preparation for UPSC examinations.

Her UPSC Journey

As she started her preparations, and took coaching. Tapasya appeared for her first attempt. However, she was unable to crack UPSC Prelims. But she did not give up and again started preparing with more hard work. Tapasya decided to skip coaching this time and prioritize self study. She made a well-designed preparation plan, She started solving past papers and giving mock tests. She also did regular revisions. She also started to manage her time wisely, focusing on the syllabus and practicing answer writing.

With rigorous self study, she achieved her dream to become an IAS officer in her second attempt. She cracked UPSC exam by securing All India 23rd rank in UPSC 2017.

Married to IFS

Tapasya is married to her IAS batchmate Garvit Gangwar (IFS), whom she met during her training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie.

Currently posted in her home state

Tapasya was initially allotted the Tamil Nadu cadre, where she began her journey as an IAS officer with the 2018 batch. However, she was transferred to the Madhya Pradesh cadre.