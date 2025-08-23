Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam with impressive rank, known for her beauty, became IPS officer, faced controversy due to...

Jaishankar slams US tariffs based on Russian oil purchase: 'Arguments that have been used to target India...'
EDUCATION
Poorva Choudhary who cleared the UPSC exam in 2024 with AIR 533 is known for her academic excellence and beauty. A University of Delhi alumni, Poorva Choudhary cracked the exam but got involved in a controversy.
The Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt to clear this exam, but only a few succeed in achieving their dream. One of the highly ambitious UPSC aspirants is Poorva Choudhary who cleared the UPSC exam in 2024 with AIR 533. She is not only known for her intelligence which helped her crack one of the most difficult exams in India but also for her beauty that can give tough competition to many beautiful Bollywood actresses. She is a beauty with brains who has educational qualifications and sharp looks.
Poorva has more than 49.2K followers on her social media account. She was among the 1009 applicants, including 284 women, whom the UPSC chose for appointment to a variety of public services in 2024. UPSC Shakti Dubey secured AIR 1 in the same year, she is from Praygraj.
Poorav is from Rajasthan whose father Omprakash is an officer in Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) holding the post of Additional District Collector in Kotputli. She was always a brilliant student from the start and was also talked about for her beauty. She completed schooling from St Xaviers after which she pursued her bachelor’s degree from University of Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram College for Women.
During her college studies, she not only stood out for her academic performances but also for her remarkable personality. But she always wanted to go for civil services as her career option. That led her to prepare and dedicate herself totally for UPSC CSE preparation which she started soon after completing her graduation.
After cracking the UPSC exam she was given the IPS cadre.
After the UPSC declared the result, some users noticed 'OBC' listed on Poorva's name in the official results. Due to this, users started questioning her eligibility, given her father's current post. Her father responded to these allegations by strongly dismissing the claims, saying people simply did not understand how the rules worked. "In the case of direct RAS recruitment before the age of 40, the OBC NCL benefit does not apply. I became an RAS officer at 44. So, the claim that my daughter misused the certificate is completely untrue,” he told India Today.