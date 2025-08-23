Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam with impressive rank, known for her beauty, became IPS officer, faced controversy due to...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Jaishankar slams US tariffs based on Russian oil purchase: 'Arguments that have been used to target India...'

This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway, it's located in...; know what makes it work

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes

Kangana Ranaut said NO to this Salman Khan film, another actress bagged the role, turning it into Rs 600 crore blockbuster

Tour bus carrying Indian nationals crashes on New York highway; 5 dead, dozens injured, investigation underway

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik and Awez-Najma to enter Salman Khan's show? Watch new promos

Meet Neha Byadwal, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain,' failed UPSC exam three times, later became IAS with AIR..., her marksheet goes viral

UPSC Mains 2025 Results to be declared on..., check date, time, direct link

Alia Bhatt’s love for cooking to Salman Khan’s talent for painting: 6 Bollywood stars who pursue hobbies, interests beyond movies

Saira Banu joins Twitter, shares unseen moments with Dilip Kumar on her 81st birthday

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway, it's located in...; know what makes it work

This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway,

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes

5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav

Meet Neha Byadwal, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain,' failed UPSC exam three times, later became IAS with AIR..., her marksheet goes viral

Meet Neha Byadwal, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain', failed UPSC...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam with impressive rank, known for her beauty, became IPS officer, faced controversy due to...

Poorva Choudhary who cleared the UPSC exam in 2024 with AIR 533 is known for her academic excellence and beauty. A University of Delhi alumni, Poorva Choudhary cracked the exam but got involved in a controversy.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 01:58 PM IST

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam with impressive rank, known for her beauty, became IPS officer, faced controversy due to...
IPS Officer Poorva Choudhary
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt to clear this exam, but only a few succeed in achieving their dream. One of the highly ambitious UPSC aspirants is Poorva Choudhary who cleared the UPSC exam in 2024 with AIR 533. She is not only known for her intelligence which helped her crack one of the most difficult exams in India but also for her beauty that can give tough competition to many beautiful Bollywood actresses. She is a beauty with brains who has educational qualifications and sharp looks.

Poorva has more than 49.2K followers on her social media account. She was among the 1009 applicants, including 284 women, whom the UPSC chose for appointment to a variety of public services in 2024. UPSC Shakti Dubey secured AIR 1 in the same year, she is from Praygraj.

What is IPS officer Poorva Choudhary’s educational qualification?

Poorav is from Rajasthan whose father Omprakash is an officer in Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) holding the post of Additional District Collector in Kotputli. She was always a brilliant student from the start and was also talked about for her beauty. She completed schooling from St Xaviers after which she pursued her bachelor’s degree from University of Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram College for Women.

During her college studies, she not only stood out for her academic performances but also for her remarkable personality. But she always wanted to go for civil services as her career option. That led her to prepare and dedicate herself totally for UPSC CSE preparation which she started soon after completing her graduation.

After cracking the UPSC exam she was given the IPS cadre.

What is the controversy surrounding Poorva Choudhry?

After the UPSC declared the result, some users noticed 'OBC' listed on Poorva's name in the official results. Due to this, users started questioning her eligibility, given her father's current post. Her father responded to these allegations by strongly dismissing the claims, saying people simply did not understand how the rules worked. "In the case of direct RAS recruitment before the age of 40, the OBC NCL benefit does not apply. I became an RAS officer at 44. So, the claim that my daughter misused the certificate is completely untrue,” he told India Today.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
When is Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025? Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance
When is Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025? Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals an
Dhanashree Verma slams ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal for calling their marriage 'fake': 'Just because I am not speaking...'
Dhanashree Verma slams ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal for calling their marriage...
Stray Dog Attack in Kanpur: 21-year-old sustains facial injuries, undergoes 17 stitches after cheek splits into two
Stray Dog Attack in Kanpur: 21-year-old sustains facial injuries, undergoes 17..
Ram Gopal Varma slams 'dumb' dog lovers, supports Supreme Court's order: 'Are you so blind, deaf and brain-dead that...'
Ram Gopal Varma slams 'dumb' dog lovers, supports Supreme Court's order
Ahead of Bihar elections, RJD's Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap to EXPOSE five families that conspired to end his political career, says, 'will bring face...'
Ahead of Bihar elections, RJD's Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap to EXPOSE...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE