IPS officer Mohita Sharma stands out as one of the few bureaucrats to achieve the prestigious title of "crorepati" on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). A 2017 batch officer, Mohita made headlines as the second winner of ₹1 crore in Season 12 of the show. Her journey to success, however, goes far beyond the KBC hot seat. From humble beginnings as the daughter of a factory worker to cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination, her story is one of grit and perseverance.

Assigned to the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, Mohita is also a social media sensation with over 115,000 followers. Her path to the Indian Police Service wasn’t easy, as financial struggles made preparing for the UPSC exam a challenge.

Originally from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, Mohita's father worked in a Maruti factory, while her mother managed the household as a homemaker. Despite these constraints, Mohita studied at Delhi Public School, Dwarka, and later pursued an engineering degree from Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Engineering in New Delhi. She is now married to an officer from the Indian Forest Service.

Achieving an All-India Rank (AIR) of 262 in the UPSC exam, Mohita fulfilled her dream of joining the Indian Police Service. Years later, she set her sights on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Her remarkable knowledge and composure led her to correctly answer the ₹1 crore question: Which of these explosives was first patented in 1898 by German chemist Georg Friedrich Henning and first used in World War II? The correct response? RDX.

Mohita Sharma's achievements exemplify resilience and ambition, inspiring countless others to chase their dreams regardless of the obstacles.